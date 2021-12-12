-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,706. American Well has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

