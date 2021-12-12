$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 250,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,630. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

