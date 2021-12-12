$0.52 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,589 shares of company stock worth $323,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.