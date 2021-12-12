-$0.61 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($28.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($9.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share.

ATXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

ATXS stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.