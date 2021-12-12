0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114,349.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $114,349.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

