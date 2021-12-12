$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. HP reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HP by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HP by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in HP by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HP by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. HP has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

