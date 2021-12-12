$1.03 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. HP posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. HP has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

