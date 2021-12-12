-$1.52 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.70). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $935,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

