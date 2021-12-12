$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to announce $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.10 million. Renalytix AI posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $17.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.33. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

