$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.70. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Raymond James by 186.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 462,316 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 698,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

