$1.97 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,331,000 after acquiring an additional 212,175 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.