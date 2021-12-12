10,038 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

