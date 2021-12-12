$105.64 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post sales of $105.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $283.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 88.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 86.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 276.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30,573.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 425,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,962. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

