12,000 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.26 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.