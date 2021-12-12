$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.72 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.46. 3,314,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,678. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

