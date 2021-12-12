$17.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.86 billion and the highest is $19.26 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $65.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.67 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

BA opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.34.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.