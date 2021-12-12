18,349 Shares in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $666,000.

Shares of Gobi Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

