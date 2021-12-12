$185.41 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $185.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.25 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $712.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.46 million to $720.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 36,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.43. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

