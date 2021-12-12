$209.49 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $209.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $212.38 million. TriMas posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriMas by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

