$215.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $215.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $217.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $894.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $907.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $996.04 million, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,000. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

