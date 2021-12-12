2,405 Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

