255,986 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

