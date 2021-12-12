2,710 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

