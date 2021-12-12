$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

W opened at $202.04 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.03 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $26,183,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

