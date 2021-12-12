306,419 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,780,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.