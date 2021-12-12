$31.92 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.