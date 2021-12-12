$368.46 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report sales of $368.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $379.92 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 19,533,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

