36,970 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. WNS has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

