3,847 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 183.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

