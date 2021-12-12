392 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 602.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.