3,999 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

