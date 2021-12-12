$40.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $40.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

