4,000 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

