5,067 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

