$54.72 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 73,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,084. The stock has a market cap of $303.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

