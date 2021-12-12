6,240 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.