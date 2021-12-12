765 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

