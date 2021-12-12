$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $8.10 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

RCUS stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 679,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,617. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

