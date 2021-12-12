800 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.72. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

