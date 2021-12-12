$82.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce $82.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.73 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $329.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $338.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $330.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.27 million to $352.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 630,582 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,625,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after buying an additional 332,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

