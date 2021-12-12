$886.48 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $886.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.