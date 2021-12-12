9,190 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 30.10 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 26.74.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.43.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

