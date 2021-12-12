$928.01 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $928.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $912.58 million. RH reported sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $298,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RH by 25.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $603.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.13. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

