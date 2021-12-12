94,071 Shares in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

FLBL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

