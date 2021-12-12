Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 15th

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 35.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,311,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.