Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 250,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,293,453 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $43.23.

The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.