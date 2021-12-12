AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) versus Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Financial Survey

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $5.42 million 12.50 -$40.38 million ($0.33) -1.72 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.94 $1.94 million ($0.85) -1.07

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 780.90%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 617.44%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,015.76% N/A -47.27% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -88.55% -38.59%

Volatility & Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats AcelRx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

