Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 157,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACET. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

