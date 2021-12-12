Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock worth $85,864,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

