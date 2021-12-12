Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.00

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 12582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Aflac alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $73,106,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.